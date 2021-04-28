Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss against the Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old continues to strengthen his case for a roster spot once Juan Soto (shoulder) returns to action and launched his third homer of the season, while also registering his third straight multi-hit game. He's hitting .333 with a .924 OPS and while the sample size is small (25 plate appearances), he might have done enough to carve a bench role moving forward.