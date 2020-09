Hernandez will make his first major-league start Saturday against Atlanta, playing left field and batting ninth, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Hernandez entered Thursday's game as a pinch runner, but he'll enter the starting lineup for the first time Saturday. The 32-year-old was dominant for Triple-A Fresno last season, hitting .323/.406/.604 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI.