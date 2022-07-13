Hernandez isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez started in the first game of the twin bill and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Lane Thomas will shift to left field while Victor Robles starts in center during the nightcap.
