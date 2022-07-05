Hernandez is on the bench Tuesday versus the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Unsurprisingly, Hernandez takes a seat as the Nationals face a lefty starting pitcher. Switch-hitting Ehire Adrianza will start the game in left field, but Hernandez could enter once the Phillies get into their bullpen.
