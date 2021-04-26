Hernandez went 2-for-2 with two walks in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

The 33-year-old did everything he could to spark the Nats' offense while hitting second, but the rest of the lineup only managed three hits. Hernandez has four hits in the last two games as he takes advantage of the opportunity presented by Juan Soto's shoulder injury, but with Soto potentially back by the end of the month, his window for fantasy value is small.