Hernandez isn't in the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hernandez has hit .100 with a run, an RBI, a stolen base and eight strikeouts over his last six games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four matchups. Lane Thomas will shift to left field while Victor Robles starts in center.