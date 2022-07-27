Hernandez isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Hernandez started the last three games and went 5-for-10 with a homer, a double, two runs, two RBI and two strikeouts. Lane Thomas is starting in left field and batting sixth Wednesday.
