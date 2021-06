Hernandez remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

With Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber and Victor Robles entrenched as the Nationals' everyday outfielders and Andrew Stevenson seemingly locked in as the fourth outfielder, Hernandez's opportunities have been few and far between of late as the clear No. 5 option. He hasn't picked up a start since May 9, operating mainly as a pinch-hitting specialist for Washington. Hernandez hasn't been particularly productive in that capacity, going 5-for-22 with one extra-base hit (a solo home run) over the past month.