Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

He accounted for all the Nationals' offense on the day with a single in the first inning and a two-run shot off Logan Webb in the third. The homer was Hernandez's first of the year, but he continues to find success on the strong side of a platoon, slashing .333/.361/.485 through 36 plate appearances with six RBI.