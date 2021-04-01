Hernandez will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 33-year-old was optioned to the minors over the weekend but will quickly rejoin the big-league roster. The Nationals had one player test positive for COVID-19 with four others deemed close contacts, leading to some late callups to fill out the Opening Day roster. Hernandez could have a decent role early on for Washington, depending which players are unavailable.