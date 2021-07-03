Hernandez was recalled by the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez was sent down in mid-June, and he slashed .309/.367/.618 with five home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs in 14 games with Triple-A Rochester. He's appeared in 42 games with the major-league club this year and should be available as outfield depth going forward after Kyle Schwarber (hamstring) was placed on the injured list as part of a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Playing time dries up•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Pinch-hit homer•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Returns to reserve role•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Four straight multi-hit games•