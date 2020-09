Hernandez was recalled by the Nationals on Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was called up as the 29th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins, but he'll remain on the major-league roster in the coming days as well. He made appearances in both games of the twin bill Monday and went 1-for-1 with a double. He should serve in a depth role in the outfield.