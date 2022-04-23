Hernandez is not in the lineup in Saturday's game against the Giants.

Hernandez did not start Friday with a left-hander starting for the Giants, and he will remain on the bench Saturday with another southpaw -- Alex Wood -- toeing the rubber for the opponent. Hernandez and Lane Thomas will continue sharing the starts against right-handers, but as things stand, fantasy players can expect Thomas to get the nod whenever the Nationals face a lefty.