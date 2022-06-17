Hernandez isn't starting the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Hernandez didn't appear in the first game of the twin bill, and he'll remain out of the lineup during the nightcap. Lane Thomas is shifting to left field while Victor Robles starts in center once again.
