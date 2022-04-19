Hernandez will sit for the evening portion of Tuesday's twin bill against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Early in the season, it looked as though Hernandez would start in left field against most righties while Lane Thomas handled the lefties. Hernandez has now sat against three straight righties, however, including both halves of Saturday's doubleheader, so it's possible he's slipping into a bench role. Thomas remains the starter for the nightcap.