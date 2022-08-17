Hernandez isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since left-hander Drew Smyly is on the mound for the Cubs. Alex Call will start in left field and bat eighth.
