Hernandez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Hernandez had started in 10 of the Nationals' last 13 games, but his run of regular playing time looks to be over now that Juan Soto is ready to play right field again after missing time with strained shoulder. The 33-year-old appears to have at least positioned himself as the next man up for reps in the outfield ahead of Andrew Stevenson.