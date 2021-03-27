Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez was shuffled between the major-league roster and alternate camp in 2020, and he'll begin the 2021 campaign in the minors. The 33-year-old appeared in 20 spring games this year and hit .467 with two home runs, seven runs and five RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Unlikely hero in nightcap Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Recalled by Nationals•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Back as 29th man•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Sent back to secondary site•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Making first start•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Set for big-league debut•