Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
The Nationals desperately need pitching to get through the weekend, as they have a doubleheader Saturday and multiple key pitchers on the shelf, so they are bringing up reinforcements from Triple-A and Hernandez was optioned in a corresponding move. He had gone hitless in six June at-bats.
