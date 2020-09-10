Hernandez's contract was selected from the Nationals' alternate training site Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez, who turns 33 in October, is something of a cult hero for online statistics scouts, as he has raked at every level of the minors, albeit as one of the oldest players in every affiliated league he has played in. He hit .324/.406/.604 with 33 home runs and seven steals in 126 games at Triple-A last year. Hernandez takes the roster spot of Howie Kendrick, who may miss the rest of the year with a hamstring strain.