Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With lefty Kyle Freeland on the hill for Colorado in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Hernandez will cede left field to the righty-hitting Lane Thomas. After sitting out the Nationals' 13-7 win over Colorado in Game 1 of a twin bill Saturday, Hernandez started in the nightcap and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run.