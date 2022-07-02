Hernandez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Left-hander Daniel Castano is on the mound Saturday, so Hernandez will retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Lane Thomas will shift to left field while Victor Robles draws the start in center.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Sitting against lefty•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Smacks fifth homer•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Delivers as pinch hitter•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Hits bench against lefty•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Three hits in Sunday's win•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Remains on bench for nightcap•