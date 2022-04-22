Hernandez will be on the bench Friday against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hernandez will hit the bench against lefty Sam Long. He's now sat against all five lefties the Nationals have faced this season but has been in the lineup against eight out of 11 righties. Lane Thomas will be the left fielder Friday.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Remains on bench for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Sitting first game of doubleheader•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Three hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Wins roster spot•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Sitting out finale•