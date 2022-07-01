Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest with the Marlins.
Hernandez will sit against left-hander Trevor Rogers on Friday after he went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and two RBI Thursday. Lane Thomas will start in left field while Victor Robles enters the lineup in center field and will bat ninth in the series opener.
