Hernandez is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hernandez has gone 12-for-22 (.545) with four doubles, four strikeouts, one walk and one steal over his last five games. Lane Thomas will get the start in left field with lefty Jhonathan Diaz on the mound for the opposition.
