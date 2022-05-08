Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in 7-3 win against the Angels on Saturday.

Hernandez took Angels' starter Michael Lorenzen deep in the second inning and later tacked on a walk and run in the fourth. The 34-year-old has been scorching of late, going 13-for-25 with four doubles and a home run in his last six games, and is now slashing .371/.400/.557 on the season.