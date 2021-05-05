Hernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Hernandez had started in right field in seven of the Nationals' last eight games, going 10-for-24 with a home run and four walks over that stretch. Though the Nationals brought back Juan Soto from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, he'll remain limited to a pinch-hitting role for the second day in a row since he hasn't been cleared for full throwing due to his strained left shoulder. Josh Harrison will get the nod in right field Wednesday, but Hernandez should be the primary option at the position until Soto receives clearance to play defense.