Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in left field and hitting eighth, Hernandez produced only his second multi-hit performance since May 22. Even with Sunday's effort, the 34-year-old is slashing a paltry .205/.244/.231 through 41 plate appearances in June with a 2:15 BB:K, and Hernandez doesn't seem likely to work his way back into a full-time role any time soon.