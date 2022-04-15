Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

The 34-year-old has started four of the last five games, going 7-for-14 over that stretch with a double, a run scored and Thursday's two RBI. With neither Lane Thomas nor Victor Robles doing much at the plate to begin the year, Hernandez will likely continue to see regular playing time as long as he's making a contribution, but from a fantasy perspective he's a better option in points leagues -- Hernandez is unlikely to make an impact in any roto category outside of batting average.