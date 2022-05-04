Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

The 34-year-old still sits against some lefties, but otherwise Hernandez has seized the starting left field job for the Nationals with a .362/.387/.534 slash line through 62 plate appearances, plus one homer, seven runs and 14 RBI. His numbers are inflated by an unsustainable .435 BABIP, but as long as the Nationals lack better options in left, Hernandez should keep the job even if his production declines.