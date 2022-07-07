Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Phillies.

Hernandez ripped an RBI double off Aaron Nola in the top of the fourth frame, scoring Juan Soto and giving the Nationals a 1-0 lead. He later singled and scored in the seventh inning and added another double in the ninth frame. The outfielder has now gone 4-for-7 in the first two games of the series against the Phillies after he went hitless in the team's prior series versus the Marlins. Hernandez has produced a .341 average with a homer, six doubles, eight RBI and four runs over his last 14 games.