Hernandez got the start at DH and went 2-for-4 with a double and a walkoff two-run home run during an 8-7 extra-inning win over the Phillies in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 32-year-old rookie didn't make an appearance during the matinee but he was the hero in the nightcap, collecting his first big-league RBI with a fourth-inning double before crushing a Brandon Workman offering into the bullpen in right field in the eighth to end the ballgame. To add to the drama, the walkoff blast kept the Nats from being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs as they swept the twin bill. Hernandez is now hitting .250 (3-for-12) through his first seven games in the majors, and all three hits have gone for extra bases (two doubles and a homer).