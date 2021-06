Gomes went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.

The 33-year-old put the finishing touches on a five-run first inning with a one-out grand slam to comfortably put Washington in the lead. Gomes is batting .248/.287/.416 with six home runs, five doubles, 22 RBI and 19 runs through 42 games this season.