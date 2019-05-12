Nationals' Yan Gomes: Day off Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers.

Gomes started three of the last four games after suffering a forearm bruise from a hit by pitch Monday, but is hitless with one walk, one RBI and five strikeouts in 11 at-bats. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat fifth in his stead.

