Nationals' Yan Gomes: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes is not in the lineup Sunday at Arizona, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Gomes started the past three games and will take a seat for Sunday afternoon's series finale. Alex Avila will catch Sunday for Washington.
