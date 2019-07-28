Nationals' Yan Gomes: Fades into No. 2 role

Gomes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Gomes is on the bench for the sixth time in nine games, signaling that he's fallen behind Kurt Suzuki on the depth chart at catcher. The downturn in Gomes' usage doesn't come as a surprise, given that he's batting just .194/.294/.299 since the beginning of May. For the season, Suzuki holds a 163-point edge in OPS.