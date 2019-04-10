Nationals' Yan Gomes: Hits first home run

Gomes went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Nationals.

Gomes found himself on the bench for the previous two games but made his presence known in his return to the lineup Tuesday. Gomes has started six games to Kurt Suzuki's four starts, so it's been a pretty even timeshare behind the plate thus far for the Nationals.

