Nationals' Yan Gomes: Leaves with forearm injury

Gomes was lifted from Monday night's game against the Brewers due to a bruised left forearm, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Gomes was struck by a pitch in the forearm in the first inning, though he managed to remain in the contest until the third before ultimately departing. Kurt Suzuki replaced Gomes behind the dish. Gomes appears to have avoided a significant injury and will be considered day-to-day until further notice.