Nationals' Yan Gomes: Lifts fifth homer

Gomes went 1-for-4 with a solo homer as the Nationals fell to the Dodgers 9-3 Saturday.

Gomes connected in the seventh inning off Joe Kelly to give Washington their third run. It was Gomes second homer in his last two games, but he still holds a disappointing .213/.205/.325 slash line over 197 at-bats.

