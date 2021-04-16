site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes is not in the lineup Friday against Arizona.
Gomes hits the bench after starting behind the plate in two straight games. Alex Avila will get the nod in his absence.
