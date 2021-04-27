site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Not in Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Gomes will hit the bench Tuesday against Toronto.
Gomes and Alex Avila have been alternating starts for the last six games. Avila gets the nod behind the plate Tuesday, but Gomes should return for Wednesday's contest if the pattern holds.
