Nationals' Yan Gomes: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Gomes will sit for a second consecutive game as he continues to split time behind the dish. Kurt Suzuki will start at catcher Saturday.
