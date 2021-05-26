site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-yan-gomes-not-starting-wednesday-780533 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Reds, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Gomes went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's loss to the Reds and will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Alex Avila will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read