Nationals' Yan Gomes: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes is not in the lineup Friday at Boston.
Gomes and Kurt Suzuki have alternated starts over the past week, and that trend continues Friday after Gomes went 2-for-4 with a strikeout during Wednesday's contest.
