site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-yan-gomes-out-of-lineup-782446 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.
Gomes hits the bench after starting five straight games. Alex Avila will get the nod behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read