Nationals' Yan Gomes: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Gomes will receive Sunday off after starting the past three games and going 2-for-10 with two walks, a run and five strikeouts. Alex Avila will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
