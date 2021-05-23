site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-yan-gomes-receives-breather-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gomes is 2-for-19 over his past five games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Alex Avila will catch for Patrick Corbin and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read