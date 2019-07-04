Nationals' Yan Gomes: Receives breather

Gomes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Gomes will be getting a routine breather with the Marlins and Nationals beginning their Fourth of July game bright and early at 11:05 a.m. EDT. No. 2 backstop Kurt Suzuki will check in behind the plate after Gomes started the previous two days.

