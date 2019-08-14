Nationals' Yan Gomes: Still losing time to Suzuki

Gomes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Gomes was already starting to fall below Kurt Suzuki on the depth chart at catcher toward the end of July and hasn't done much to improve his fortunes. While appearing in five games thus far in August, Gomes has gone 1-for-16 with five strikeouts. Kurt Suzuki will handle catching duties Wednesday for the third time in four contests.