Gomes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Gomes handled the lighter end of a timeshare with Kurt Suzuki behind the plate to begin the season, but the former's hot bat of late has seemingly allowed him to emerge as Washington's top backstop. Though Suzuki will catch Anibal Sanchez on Sunday, Gomes had started six of the Nationals' last nine games, going 9-for-24 with four extra-base hits -- including two home runs -- to go with five RBI and four runs.